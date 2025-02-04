New twist in 'It Ends With Us' drama

Justin Baldoni adds the latest twist to the It Ends With Us drama, claiming Blake Lively held the film "hostage."



Expanding on his claim, the film's director/actor, in his amended complaint, claimed the Green Lantern actress "made a veiled threat" that she would not ask Taylor Swift to use her song if her demands were not met.

The track in question was My Tears Ricochet by the Grammy winner which was featured in the trailer and on some points in the film.

In his latest filing, the 41-year-old alleged this happened in May 2024 as the actress was "holding the film hostage in the editing room" and adding "pressure" by "stalling" the marketing plan to get more time to build her version.

At the time, Sony Pictures Entertainment chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra raved about Blake's "passion and commitment" in August and said, "We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her."

Justin previously spoke about Taylor's song in the film, "That's all Blake. ... Blake knows everybody. Her and Taylor are very good friends. I'm so happy that they agreed to have the song in the trailer. It's so perfect for the movie."