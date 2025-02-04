Prince Louis gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with impressive skills

Prince Louis has proved he can give tough competition to his mother Kate Middleton as he showcased his impressive photography skills.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, flaunted her son’s latest picture taken of herself in the woods as she marked the World Cancer Day on social media.

The Princess of Wales, who is now in remission post her cancer treatment, shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself in the woods with her arms raised, alongside a second photo with a profound quote.

In the caption of the picture, Kate penned, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay,” and gave photo credits to little Prince Louis.

“The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Prince Louis gets it from his momma!” one Royal fan commented on the post, referring to Kate’s photography skills.

“Touching and darling that your son took this pic what a great memory he will have that he was the photographer!” another noted.

One fan wrote, "Prince Louis!!!!!!! The Boss Princess and the Boss Baby!!!! What a perfect match."

"What a sweet picture and powerful message!" another fan praised Louis. "Well done, Louis, you definitely have your Mama's photography skills."