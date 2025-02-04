Meghan Markle slammed for her ‘greed’: ‘Instead try to humanize yourself’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for being indigestible to the masses without a revamp to her ‘humanity’ as well.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She touched on everything, during her recent YouTube video for her channel Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

It dishes, quiet candidly on all matters pertaining to Meghan, as well as her inability to ‘acknowledge’ people and their emotions.

The conversation began with Ms Schofield recounting her chat with Maureen Callahan, from last week.

In it, the expert said, “I am pretty confident in my statement that you know you can only go through so many rebrands and when you have been branded by the media and by sources [or] former employees as not very nice,” because “it's incredibly hard to work your way out of that brand” or “work your way away from that reputation”.

Because “It's especially going to be hard for Meghan who just refuses to acknowledge it,” Ms Schofield added.

The expert also referenced a past piece by Newsweek where they urged the Duchess to “acknowledge” other people’s feelings” as well.

Because more often than not “it's always about her truth but perhaps it would humanize her or make her a little more digestible if she would just acknowledge that certain people feel wronged by her or her way of communicating or management and the fact that she refuses to do that is why people have a hard time accepting her in this role”.

However, Ms Schofield it’s evident by now that the only motivation Meghan has is to try “to convince us” or beg “us to buy her twirling around stilettos in a kitchen and you know $50,000 worth of jewelry on one arm”.