Adrien Brody reveals Kim Kardashian's funny blunder

Kim Kardashian has a large fanbase on the internet, and Adrien Brody got a taste of it when she accidentally tagged him for a show on which he did not appear.



Appearing on Jimmy Fallon Show, he shared that the 44-year-old tagged him in an Instagram Story, praising the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, which starred Adam Brody.

"Kim Kardashian said, 'I binged four episodes — it's so good — must watch!' [and she tagged] Erin Foster, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Adrien Brody, Netflix," the host said.

"She blew up my internet," the Oscar winner hilariously shared. "My Instagram just went crazy."

On the accidental mix-up, Adrien said "a few people" confused the two actors "more often" than they did after Kim's post.

"Recently, I was just at dinner with my director of The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, I went to the restroom and this guy came down and he said, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, my wife is much better at this than I am but, are you Adam Brody?'" The Pianist star remembered.

"And I said, 'Uh, Adrien Brody.' And he said, 'Oh yes, yes, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.' And then he proceeded to go into the ladies' room, and I said, 'That's the women's restroom,' and he said, 'Yes I'm so sorry, so sorry,'" Adrien concluded.