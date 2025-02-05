 
Prince William talks about 'hardest thing about grief'

Prince William said: “Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel"

February 05, 2025

Prince William has opened up on 'hardest thing' about grief in candid admission during his visit to bereavement centre in Widnes.

The Prince of Wales, who has been patron of Child Bereavement UK since 2009, travelled to Cheshire to visit the bereavement centre.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Prince William’s statement.

During his visit, Prince William said: “Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel.

“It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, (that) you have support like this…. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself”

He continued, “The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life.”

The heir to British throne lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 15 years old.

Child Bereavement UK is now in its 30th year and supports children and young people when someone important to them has died.

