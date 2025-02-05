Kanye West ‘desperate' to make amends with Taylor Swift

Kanye West may just be trying to keep Taylor Swift included in the “narrative of his life.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the iconic and controversial rapper showed up uninvited, a source reported to The Sun that Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, was “desperate” to take a picture a with Taylor at the ceremony.

Now, an insider has added to these reports, by informing Daily Mail that the Lover crooner’s inner circle of friends would have never “let that happen.”

“Kanye will try to get a photo with Taylor anytime that he can, and this would be no different,” they explained, adding, “Taylor does not give this any space in her head and her friends and those around her would not let this happen.”

The source also remarked, “If Kanye wants to get a photo with Taylor, it will have to be on photoshop.”

This comes after, when earlier this month, Kanye West shocked the industry as well his fan base by following Taylor Swift on his Instagram, unfollowing everyone else, leaving hers the only account he followed.

Over this, an insider previously wondered as to why the artist “keeps trying to include her (Taylor) in the narrative of his life.'

They continued, “Her friends also do not know why Kanye keeps trying to include her in the narrative of his life, but they wish he wouldn’t.”

“No one also knows why he followed her and only her on his social media recently, but they think it is time for him to give it up,” the source concluded.