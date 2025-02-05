 
Ben Affleck felt deprived amid Jennifer Lopez marriage: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorced after 21 months of marriage

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly parted ways for good.

A new report of RadarOnline.com established that Ben has been overjoyed to part ways from ‘controlling’ Jennifer Lopez as he can now enjoy things he “loves.”

Mentioning what Ben Affleck missed during his time with Jennifer Lopez, a source claimed, "(Affleck) loves McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Starbucks coffee drinks and treats."

The insider even added, "When he got back with Jennifer, Ben felt deprived of his favorite foods and snacks and sodas."

"But now that (Lopez) is finally gone, he can go to town and put his stomach through the kind of workout only he can appreciate," they remarked in conclusion.

Nonetheless, food is not the only thing which made its way into Ben’s life once again after his divorce with the multihyphenate.

Reportedly, Ben’s bond with Jennifer Garner has also been flourishing now, and he has started to smoke cigarettes once again.

