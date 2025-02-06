Meghan Markle tries hard ‘to be relatable'

Meghan Markle just sparked critique post her latest update.

After the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex created her Instagram account, she has now uploaded an Instagram Reel, thanking singer Billie Eilish for helping her out in the LA wildfires relief efforts.

However, a brand expert has stated that her post feels “false and orchestrated” in order “to be relatable” for the younger audience that usually consumed social media content.

While a social media expert analyzed the video and deemed it as a “clear nod to the ‘TikTok-ification’” of content as Meghan Markle opts to establish a “personality-driven” online presence.

As per branding and PR expert, Hayley Knight, noted that the clips was a “very stylistic, intentional attempt” to connect with the youth on social media, placing “her relevance amongst them,” as per Daily Mail.

She also pointed out how the “casually presented” reel saw Meghan holding up the camera to give off a “candid, unedited look and feel” in hopes that her “authenticity and spontaneity are rewarded.”

Additionally, the fact that former actress chose to use informal language “including mentioning that she feels ‘old’” shows that Meghan is “trying to be relatable” to younger audiences, the expert also stated.

“Her conversational tone is also intentional, as users on TikTok expect and appreciate relatability and direct communication from public figures,” Ms Knight added.

She also mentioned how Meghan's monologue “doesn't feel very natural,” adding: “You can tell she's slightly out of her depth, and I can imagine she’s been informed to create this video based on the situation.”