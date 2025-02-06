Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian

February 06, 2025
Comedian Jack Whitehall has claimed he was great friends with Prince Harry before Meghan Markle entered his life.
Whitehall, who recently appeared on Melbourne breakfast radio Nova 100's Jase & Lauren, revealed: ''I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a tearaway.'
He told the hosts: ''Yeah I mean I wasn't part of his inner circle… but I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.''
Jack then joked: ''There's still a demon inside me...there [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I've] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment.
''I just sent my wife away for a girls' weekend — I'm like, 'Take two nights babe,' 'Cause I know there's a potential boys' weekend coming up','' said Jack who shares daughter Elsie with model wife Roxy Horner.