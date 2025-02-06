 
Geo News

Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian

Jack Whitehall talks about his relationship with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Comedian Jack Whitehall has claimed he was great friends with Prince Harry before Meghan Markle entered his life.

Whitehall, who recently appeared on Melbourne breakfast radio Nova 100's Jase & Lauren, revealed: ''I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a tearaway.'

He told the hosts: ''Yeah I mean I wasn't part of his inner circle… but I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.''

Jack then joked: ''There's still a demon inside me...there [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I've] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment. 

''I just sent my wife away for a girls' weekend — I'm like, 'Take two nights babe,' 'Cause I know there's a potential boys' weekend coming up','' said Jack who shares daughter Elsie with model wife Roxy Horner.

Kim Kardashian faces 'conflict' over North West career
Kim Kardashian faces 'conflict' over North West career
Cameron Diaz utterly 'disappointed' after Hollywood comeback fail: Report
Cameron Diaz utterly 'disappointed' after Hollywood comeback fail: Report
Jimmy Kimmel calls Kanye West 'rodent' after Grammys stunt
Jimmy Kimmel calls Kanye West 'rodent' after Grammys stunt
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feel embarrassed post Liam Payne loss: Report
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feel embarrassed post Liam Payne loss: Report
Ariana Grande explains key detail from 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande explains key detail from 'Wicked'
Gisele Bundchen gives birth to Joaquim Valante baby
Gisele Bundchen gives birth to Joaquim Valante baby
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish spark excitement in fans
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish spark excitement in fans
Elton John, Brandi Carlile launch new song
Elton John, Brandi Carlile launch new song