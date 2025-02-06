Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard wants her fans and well-wishers to be wary of fake accounts impersonating her.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 33, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to address baby pictures being shared by fake accounts under her name.

"It has come to my attention that fake Gypsy accounts are posting pictures of random babies with the intent to gain followers and views," the social media star wrote.

"I will not be posting pictures of my daughter nor would I post pictures of other babies. Please be cautious of what Gypsy accounts you follow and receive information from."

The mom-of-one first made the vow at the beginning of January that she no longer will be posting her newborn daughter Aurora online.

"To everyone asking, No, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora," Blanchard wrote. "I understand everyone's excitement and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter."

"We continue to express love towards our supporters and thank you for following our journey."