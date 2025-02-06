Kate Middleton prioritizes kids over Prince William upon Royal return

Kate Middleton has put her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis above her Royal duties and even her husband Prince William as she makes a poignant return.

According to a new report, the Princess of Wales, who is now in remission after completing preventative chemotherapy, is prioritizing motherhood while trying to balance her royal duties.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that while Kate "adores" her husband, her children are her top focus.

After recently sharing that she's in remission following treatment, Kate is returning to her royal role on her own terms, the expert shared.

"I’m sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be ‘being a mum,’” the expert told the publication.

"She adores her husband, but her children are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible,” she added.

“She knows perfectly well that many parents don’t have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time.

"And she, too, is returning to her royal role – but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that."