Music producer Irv Gotti dies at 54

Music producer and record label founder Irv Gotti has passed away at the age of 54.

The Murder Inc. Records cofounder worked with several artists including JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Ashanti, Lloyd, Mary J. Blige, Ja Rule, and ToniTo Braxton.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but a source revealed Gotti had a series of strokes in recent years and was a diabetic, People Magazine reported.

In August, TMZ reported the music producer had a stroke.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," Gotti's representative told the publication in August.

"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Gotti also spoke about his journey with diabetes on an episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs in August 2023.

"It runs rapid with Black people," he said of the condition. "What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body."

Gotti also confessed that his condition was not "under control" as even though it was "reversible," it required a lifestyle change that he was hesitant to make.