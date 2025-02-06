Lisa Vanderpump clears the air about 'RHOBH' return rumours

Lisa Vanderpump recently opened up about the rumours of her return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

The 64-year-old reality star and restaurateur, who left RHOBH following season 9, has been the subject of ongoing speculations regarding her return to the franchise.

Conversing with PEOPLE, Vanderpump said, “I always have said, never say never. And that show was very good to me on so many levels.”

She reflected on her potential return by quipping, “But no, I am so busy in my life. I've got some new restaurants and I've got another big project coming up, and Vanderpump Villa has taken up a lot of my time and Vanderpump Rules, so I wouldn't.”

Vanderpump, who leads two RHOBH spin-offs, Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Villa, mentioned that she is “not close” to the current cast, except for Garcelle Beauvais.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer added, “So it wouldn't really make sense to me. I know [there’s] been a lot of gossip about it, and then normally I wouldn't comment on it, but no, it's not happening.”

“There's a couple of them I don't like, so I'm being honest,” referring to the show’s cast, she noted.

For the unversed, Vanderpump and Kemsley had a big fight in 2019 because of drama called “#PuppyGate,” which also hurt her friendship with Richards.

It is essential to mention that RHOBH’s season 14 cast includes Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke, and Beauvais, with Kathy Hilton appearing on the show as a “friend.”