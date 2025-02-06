Brian Austin Green explains his feud with Machine Gun Kelly over Megan Fox drama

Brian Austin Green has explained why he called out Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK over Megan Fox drama.

In the Instagram Stories, shared by TMZ, Green, ex-husband of Fox, told MGK to stop trying to "drag other people" in his problems.

"Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people," he wrote in now-expired story.

Now, during his conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, Green revealed why he called out the rapper, saying, "That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it."

"So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star added further.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in 2022, broke up in November 2024 after announcing they were expecting a child together.

An inside source told the outlet that Fox, who already shares 3 kids with ex-husband Brian, has little contact with Kelly and is focused on her children and pregnancy.