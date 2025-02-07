Meghan Markle was ‘hurt' by Kate Middleton rejection to her love

Meghan Markle was reportedly deeply hurt as Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbed her attempts to hug them.



The Duchess of Sussex, who first met the Waleses in 2017, was jarred when her physical affection was not taken well.

In an excerpt in The Times, Royal author Tom Quinn says in new book: "Tension developed between William and Harry as a result of Meghan’s warm, friendly, hug-everyone approach. Kate, William and Charles tended to flinch when she moved in for a hug.

He added: “Meghan was understandably hurt, as everyone apparently hugs everyone in California. Meghan even tried to hug a singularly stiff Old Etonian equerry. He too flinched as if she’d tried to poke him in the eye, as another member of staff put it."

This comes as Meghan herself admitted how she felt different after meeting both Kate and William in her Netflix series titled ‘Harry & Meghan.’

She said: "Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being and then you close the door and think, 'OK we can relax now'. But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me.'"