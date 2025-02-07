Meghan Markle's real feelings about Royal family revealed: ‘They behaved like babies'

Meghan Markle disliked the hierarchy in the Royal family and thought the senior member behaved like babies after marrying Prince Harry, a former staffer revealed.

According to The Times, an ex-staffer has made surprising revelations about the Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour during her time as a royal.

They alleged that Meghan had a "messiah complex" and wanted to become the most loved and well-known member of the Royal family like the late Princess Diana.

"She really did have a messiah complex,” the insider said. "I don't mean that in a critical way because all her big ideas were about doing good.”

The source revealed Meghan saying, “'What Diana started, I want to finish,' and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised."

The insider further revealed Meghan’s true feelings about the monarchy and the members of the Royal family. “Meghan really disliked the hierarchy,” they said.

“Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected.

“And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies.”