Prince William receives winning ideas at Windsor Castle

Prince William received the winning ideas as the Prince of Wales met five winners of the Blue Peter Earthshot competition.

The future king founded the Earthshot Prize environmental award in 2020 with a 10-year mission to find ways to protect and repair the environment with innovative solutions.

The BBC competition invited children, aged five to 15, to submit an original proposal aiming to achieve one of the five goals set out by William’s Earthshot Prize.

The CBBC, in a joint Instagram post, shared a video of Prince William with the children saying “Meeting the five winners of the #BluePeter #Earthshot competition, who each came up with a brilliant idea to help save the planet.”

The post further reads, “At Windsor Castle, each of the winners presented their winning idea to Prince William, who then awarded them with their certificates.”

It went on saying they also joined the Prince and Joel for a Blue Peter ‘Here’s One I Made Earlier’ moment, creating Earthshot-themed, eco-friendly bird feeders together.