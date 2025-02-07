 
Geo News

Prince William receives winning ideas at Windsor Castle

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, also awarded children with their certificates

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Prince William receives winning ideas at Windsor Castle

Prince William received the winning ideas as the Prince of Wales met five winners of the Blue Peter Earthshot competition.

The future king founded the Earthshot Prize environmental award in 2020 with a 10-year mission to find ways to protect and repair the environment with innovative solutions.

The BBC competition invited children, aged five to 15, to submit an original proposal aiming to achieve one of the five goals set out by William’s Earthshot Prize.

The CBBC, in a joint Instagram post, shared a video of Prince William with the children saying “Meeting the five winners of the #BluePeter #Earthshot competition, who each came up with a brilliant idea to help save the planet.”

The post further reads, “At Windsor Castle, each of the winners presented their winning idea to Prince William, who then awarded them with their certificates.”

It went on saying they also joined the Prince and Joel for a Blue Peter ‘Here’s One I Made Earlier’ moment, creating Earthshot-themed, eco-friendly bird feeders together.

Travis Kelce gushes over his 'remarkable' girlfriend Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce gushes over his 'remarkable' girlfriend Taylor Swift
Elton John recalls 'huge doubt' on making new music
Elton John recalls 'huge doubt' on making new music
Ben Stiller shares shocking reason for quitting 'SNL' after just 4 episodes
Ben Stiller shares shocking reason for quitting 'SNL' after just 4 episodes
Kanye West gets access to Diddy's Instagram account?
Kanye West gets access to Diddy's Instagram account?
Kanye West drops bombshell on Bianca Censori's choices
Kanye West drops bombshell on Bianca Censori's choices
Prince Harry, Meghan to spend more time with A list celebrity couple in 2025 video
Prince Harry, Meghan to spend more time with A list celebrity couple in 2025
Meghan Markle's worker reveals the lengths she goes in her obsession over Diana
Meghan Markle's worker reveals the lengths she goes in her obsession over Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost public trust after monetizing family rift?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost public trust after monetizing family rift?