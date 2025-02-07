Taylor Swift snubs Blake Lively for Super Bowl

Taylor Swift may just not be inviting Blake Lively to the Super Bowl.

Longtime best friend to the pop sensation will not be accompanying her to watch NFL star and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, face off the Philadelphia Eagles at the February 9 sports event.

According to Daily Mail, a source exclusively spilled, “Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her. Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case.”

This revelation comes amid the Lover crooner feeling “used” by the Gossip Girl alum, after the former filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, for s**ual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

In the countersuit that the Jane The Virgin actor filed in response to Lively, he claimed that Swift popped up at a meeting he had with his co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to intimidate him into agreeing over the edits the actress had made to a rooftop scene in their film.

He alleged that the Blank Space singer’s presence made him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script.”

Additionally, it has also come to light that in one of the conversations she has had with Baldoni, Lively referred to herself as the Game of Thrones character, Khaleesi and her A-list husband and pop singer best friend as her “dragons.”

A source told TMZ that Swift “resents” Lively for “calling her one of her dragons and leveraging her name.”

It was also added that the 14-time Grammy winning artist was “baffled” over being referred to as a “dragon” adding: “It's weird to say that about a friend.”