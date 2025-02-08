 
Kristin Davis blocks Sarah Jessica Parker from signing her up for dating app

The actress addressed the challenges of dating as a single mom

February 08, 2025

Kristin Davis shared that finding a partner on dating apps is not her cup of tea.

The 59-year-old actress appeared in a recent interview with People for its cover story and shared an insight about her love life.

The Melrose Place alum noted that despite her friends wanting her to find a partner, relationships are not her priority right now.

"Dating's tough as a single mom. My friends feel that I should be dating because life is short," she began.

"Sarah Jessica [Parker] was going to put me on a dating app. I'm like, 'Sarah Jessica, I will kill you.' I was like, 'Do not!" Davis quipped.

Davis clearly said "no" to Parker when she said she was "gonna make a profile" on a dating app.

"I just don't meet that many people, I guess. And I'm super focused on the kids and it's hard to date with the kids. I've tried. I mean, it's tough," she explained.

"It's not like I'm not open to it. I just don't, I'm not actively pursuing it. Let's put it that way. But you kind of, at some point, I guess you have to do [it]."

It is pertinent to mention that Davis is a mother to two children, Gemma Rose, 13, and Wilson, 7. 

