Hailey Bieber's mood leave fans concerned amid ongoing marriage rumors

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber stepped out for a dinner date in New York City on Friday amid ongoing rumors about struggles in their marriage.

The couple was seen arriving at Café Zaffri, a Middle Eastern restaurant, accompanied by their security team.

According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old singer, known for his hit song Baby, was dressed in an oversized black zip-up sweatshirt, baggy pants, and a neon yellow beanie, while Hailey opted for a stylish ensemble featuring a plunging black pinstripe blazer, a miniskirt, and sheer tights.

However, Hailey appeared visibly tense, walking several steps ahead of Justin as they entered the venue.

Their outing came after growing concerns about Bieber’s well-being and his recent solo visit to a Russian bathhouse in the city, raising further speculation about the state of their relationship.

As per the outlet, Bieber has been struggling with public appearances, leading to a more reclusive lifestyle in recent years.

Moreover, Hailey has been making efforts to help Justin reintegrate into public life, even as tensions reportedly mount between them, as per the publication’s claims.

Additionally, concerns from Hailey’s inner circle about Bieber’s behavior have also surfaced, with some urging her to reconsider the marriage.

Despite the speculation, the couple has continued to make public appearances together, recently sharing moments from their trip to Aspen on social media.

However, rumors persist, fueled by Bieber's past social media activity, including unfollowing his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.