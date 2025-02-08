 
Geo News

Demi Moore inches close to winning an Oscar?

Demi Moore scoops up Critics Choice Awards in the lead-up to Academy Awards

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Demi Moore inches close to winning an Oscar?
Demi Moore inches close to winning an Oscar?

It is believed that winning at the Critics Choice Awards is an indicator of bagging the coveted Oscar gong, and Demi Moore has won one for The Substance, making her the frontrunner in the Academy race.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed shock over her win. "I just want to say the very recognition, not just for me, but for what this film is about, what it's trying to convey, your acknowledgement is almost like the elixir. It is the healing balm to the very issue the film brings forward," she began. 

"And I am so grateful not just for my performance, but that you have highlighted this film, this genre of, normally horror films, that are overlooked and not seen for the profundity that they can hold," the 62-year-old added.

Interstingly, Demi also acknowledged her 'disgraced' nominee Karla Sofía Gascón - who did not attend the event - in the speech.

"To the other women this category, Cynthia, Karla, who I know is not here, and Marianne, Angelina Mikey — this has been the greatest gift of this whole process, is getting to spend time getting to know you and to share in your stories," she concluded.

The 97th Academy Award will be held on March 3.

What is the Kennedy Center?
What is the Kennedy Center?
Angelina Jolie's major decision causes 'serious tension' with kids
Angelina Jolie's major decision causes 'serious tension' with kids
'One Direction' bandmates to come together for Liam Payne's tribute: Source
'One Direction' bandmates to come together for Liam Payne's tribute: Source
Khloe Kardashian exposes her kids' relationship with their cousins
Khloe Kardashian exposes her kids' relationship with their cousins
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater get awkward after Chelsea Handler's joke
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater get awkward after Chelsea Handler's joke
David, Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's fiery football take goes viral
David, Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's fiery football take goes viral
Paris Jackson's pals concerned singer is risking her fortune with new plan
Paris Jackson's pals concerned singer is risking her fortune with new plan
Calvin Harris has an advice for Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce?
Calvin Harris has an advice for Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce?