Demi Moore inches close to winning an Oscar?

It is believed that winning at the Critics Choice Awards is an indicator of bagging the coveted Oscar gong, and Demi Moore has won one for The Substance, making her the frontrunner in the Academy race.



In her acceptance speech, she expressed shock over her win. "I just want to say the very recognition, not just for me, but for what this film is about, what it's trying to convey, your acknowledgement is almost like the elixir. It is the healing balm to the very issue the film brings forward," she began.

"And I am so grateful not just for my performance, but that you have highlighted this film, this genre of, normally horror films, that are overlooked and not seen for the profundity that they can hold," the 62-year-old added.

Interstingly, Demi also acknowledged her 'disgraced' nominee Karla Sofía Gascón - who did not attend the event - in the speech.

"To the other women this category, Cynthia, Karla, who I know is not here, and Marianne, Angelina Mikey — this has been the greatest gift of this whole process, is getting to spend time getting to know you and to share in your stories," she concluded.

The 97th Academy Award will be held on March 3.