Kate Middleton reacts as Buckingham Palace shares details of Prince William 'special reception'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have reacted as Buckingham Palace shared details of the Prince of Wales ‘special reception’ at Windsor Castle.

The palace shared photos of Prince William on its official Instagram handle as the future king welcomed the winners of Blue Peter Earthshot Competition, which invited children aged 5-15 years to come up with an idea to save the planet.

The post reads, “Congratulations to the winners of the Blue Peter Earthshot Competition!

“At Windsor Castle, The Prince of Wales welcomed the winners of the competition, which invited children aged 5-15 years to come up with an idea to save the planet and be recognised by HRH’s @EarthshotPrize.”

It further said, “During their time in Windsor, the winners joined The Prince for a special Blue Peter moment creating Earthshot themed eco-friendly bird feeders.”

At the 'special reception' inside Windsor Castle, each of the winners presented their winning idea to the Prince, who then awarded them with their certificates.

Blue Peter received almost 2000 entries from all over the UK with children submitting their ideas and inventions to help protect and restore the planet in the future.

Kate Middleton and William reacted to the palace's post by pressing the heart button.