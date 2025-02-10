 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces PR debacle as ex-employees blast wellness company

Prince Harry's wellness company BetterUp is facing serious backlash from former employees

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Prince Harry faces PR debacle as ex-employees blast wellness company

Prince Harry is facing a PR debacle as some of his ex-employees have blasted his $4.7bn wellness firm BetterUp.

Harry’s ex-staffers took to the employment site Glassdoor to share their thoughts on the workplace, with one person calling it “toxic” and claiming that "wartime language" was used to make people work more.

Another person wrote: “Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership. Useless and utterly powerless HR. Despite several attempts to 're-org', toxic insecure and incompetent leaders with no people skills still manage to find their way to positions of power. Big shame for what the company sells."

A third penned: “Cult-like facade management out of touch. Bullying. Toxicity. Everyone out for themselves High burn out."

A fourth declared that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying: "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders."

Yet another wrote: "85% of sales team not hitting targets. Focus on the wrong things. Not enough investment in driving awareness or leads. Inner circle of favorites Some paid more than their manager. Very hierarchical."

Prince Harry’s BetterUp has a 2.9-out-of-5 review score on Glassdoor and a 2.4-out-of-5 review rating on Trustpilot.

The Salem witch hunt against Meghan Markle roars back ‘into fashion'
The Salem witch hunt against Meghan Markle roars back ‘into fashion'
Ryan Reynolds called 'absolute idiot' by 'Mission Impossible' star? video
Ryan Reynolds called 'absolute idiot' by 'Mission Impossible' star?
Teresa Giudice drops truth bomb about her return to 'RHONJ'
Teresa Giudice drops truth bomb about her return to 'RHONJ'
Tyler Cameron takes aim at Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show
Tyler Cameron takes aim at Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show
Meghan Markle's worst humiliation exposed publicly video
Meghan Markle's worst humiliation exposed publicly
Donald Trump, Taylor Swift feud rages on
Donald Trump, Taylor Swift feud rages on
Meghan Markle uses Dolly Parton song as she and Harry walk into meeting
Meghan Markle uses Dolly Parton song as she and Harry walk into meeting
People's delight in Blake Lively's 'fall from grace' turns into outrage
People's delight in Blake Lively's 'fall from grace' turns into outrage