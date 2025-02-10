Prince Harry faces PR debacle as ex-employees blast wellness company

Prince Harry is facing a PR debacle as some of his ex-employees have blasted his $4.7bn wellness firm BetterUp.

Harry’s ex-staffers took to the employment site Glassdoor to share their thoughts on the workplace, with one person calling it “toxic” and claiming that "wartime language" was used to make people work more.

Another person wrote: “Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership. Useless and utterly powerless HR. Despite several attempts to 're-org', toxic insecure and incompetent leaders with no people skills still manage to find their way to positions of power. Big shame for what the company sells."

A third penned: “Cult-like facade management out of touch. Bullying. Toxicity. Everyone out for themselves High burn out."

A fourth declared that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying: "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders."

Yet another wrote: "85% of sales team not hitting targets. Focus on the wrong things. Not enough investment in driving awareness or leads. Inner circle of favorites Some paid more than their manager. Very hierarchical."

Prince Harry’s BetterUp has a 2.9-out-of-5 review score on Glassdoor and a 2.4-out-of-5 review rating on Trustpilot.