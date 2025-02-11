Anna Kendrick set for 'Another Simple Favor' promotion amid feud rumours with Blake Lively

Anna Kendrick just landed in Los Angeles ahead of promoting Another Simple Favor as rumours of a feud with Blake Lively continue to rise.

The actress will likely attend the world premiere of Paul Feig's directorial at the South by Southwest Festival.

Though it's unclear if her 37-year-old co-star, Blake, will be there amid her legal war with It Ends with Us director-star Justin Baldoni.

This comes after the movie poster for the upcoming black comedy mystery was released last Tuesday that made fans wonder why Blake's name was placed higher than the Oscar nominee, Anna Kendrick.

"In the original film Anna got top billing over Blake," an insider claimed to DailyMail on February 7.

The insider also said that a deal was made between the actresses after weeks of negotiations, “They agreed on staggered billing, which meant Anna's name would read first and Blake's would be above hers but on the right-hand side. In the business that's considered equal billing.”

However, a source told TMZ that there was no secret feud as "billing is established before production even starts and has nothing to do with either Blake or Anna."

The movie is set for a March 7, 2025, release and will follow Kendrick, who will continue her role of vlogger-turned-detective Stephanie Smothers, as she travels to Italy to attend the lavish wedding of Emily Nelson, played by Blake.