Kensington Palace makes big move after King Charles announces new title

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement after King Charles decided to grant the new Aga Khan the title “His Highness.”

The royal family has confirmed that after Prince Karim Al-Hussaini passed away at the age of the 88 last week, his son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, who is named as Aga Khan V, has been granted the title of “His Highness” by King Charles.

Amid the new title announcement, Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William will visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday, February 12.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X and shared Kensington Palace announcement.

She tweeted, “The Prince of Wales will visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday to shine a spotlight on the next generation of UK filmmakers and creative professionals. He will not be attending this weekend’s BAFTAS, it can be confirmed, but will appear as part of a video package.”



