Prince Harry's star power at Invictus Games hit with reality check: ‘You didn't get injured!'

Prince Harry’s worshipping and has just been called out by an expert questioning why he’s the star of the Games

Web Desk
February 11, 2025

Prince Harry has just been called out for going center stage at the Invictus Games instead of being the organizer that he is.

A royal expert issued this allegation against the Duke in her interview with Mike Graham, for TalkTV.

In this chat the expert, Ms Kinsey Schofield started it off and said, “I'm seeing these videos and everybody's like oh they love him they love him about Prince Harry he is not a martyr supposed to just be the organizer and the ambassador he's not Jesus Christ.”

Even Mr Graham chimed and pointed out how, “he wasn't injured in combat like some of them”.

Leading Ms Schofield to continue and add, “exactly he's just supposed to be this person that uplifts these other people.”

So “to see some of the commentary around how people are worshiping him, it's like that's not the message you want to send. But at least they've sort of taken a break from the Meghan Markle fashion show which was the last Invictus Games.”

