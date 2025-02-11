 
Geo News

Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain

Prince Harry has just been reminded of all his past actions that caused nothing but pain to his own family

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

Prince Harry’s vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
Prince Harry’s vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain

Prince Harry has been reprimanded for doing things in his past that risked the complete abolishment of his Royal Family, all while calling someone else of ‘weak moral character’.

Royal commentator and author Amanda Platell brought these allegations forward in her piece for The Daily Mail.

It started with her accusing the Duke himself, of having a weak moral character, which he accused people of having in his Invictus Games inauguration speech.

While carrying that on she explained that the main reason for this and said, “After all, the late Queen’s grandson abandoned the Royal Family in a fit of pique, causing his adoring grandmother Elizabeth II in her final years to be plagued by pain and controversy.”

“He and Megs even accused some of Granny’s family of being racist,” so “how despicably low can you get?” Ms Platell even went as far as to question.

But what was worse though is the fact that “it didn’t end there.”

Because in Ms Platell’s eyes, “led on by Meghan, he betrayed not just his grandparents but William and Kate, as well as his father and Camilla, with his hateful memoir Spare and that venegeful Oprah interview.”

At the time “the repercussions of Harry’s attacks on his kin and the Crown were so devastating that there was a time when many thought it could herald the end of the monarchy.”

This led her to concluding her piece with the question, “What kind of character indulges in such spiteful, self-pitying, loathsome behaviour - except one with weak morals?”

Prince Harry's miscalculated nausea bashed for making people sick
Prince Harry's miscalculated nausea bashed for making people sick
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!' video
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!'