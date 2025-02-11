Prince Harry’s vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain

Prince Harry has been reprimanded for doing things in his past that risked the complete abolishment of his Royal Family, all while calling someone else of ‘weak moral character’.

Royal commentator and author Amanda Platell brought these allegations forward in her piece for The Daily Mail.

It started with her accusing the Duke himself, of having a weak moral character, which he accused people of having in his Invictus Games inauguration speech.

While carrying that on she explained that the main reason for this and said, “After all, the late Queen’s grandson abandoned the Royal Family in a fit of pique, causing his adoring grandmother Elizabeth II in her final years to be plagued by pain and controversy.”

“He and Megs even accused some of Granny’s family of being racist,” so “how despicably low can you get?” Ms Platell even went as far as to question.

But what was worse though is the fact that “it didn’t end there.”

Because in Ms Platell’s eyes, “led on by Meghan, he betrayed not just his grandparents but William and Kate, as well as his father and Camilla, with his hateful memoir Spare and that venegeful Oprah interview.”

At the time “the repercussions of Harry’s attacks on his kin and the Crown were so devastating that there was a time when many thought it could herald the end of the monarchy.”

This led her to concluding her piece with the question, “What kind of character indulges in such spiteful, self-pitying, loathsome behaviour - except one with weak morals?”