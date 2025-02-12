Meghan Markle in ‘terrible' state as Donald Trump questions marriage

 
February 12, 2025

Meghan Markle is seemingly looking for the right moment to clap back at Donald Trump,

The new American President, who told The New York Post that he is not looking to deport Harry based on his drug confession in memoirs ‘Spare,’ has earned the wrath of Meghan Markle.

Slamming the Duchess of Sussex, Trump said: "I don’t want to do that.

"I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

Speaking about Meghan’s feelings after the jibe, Royal author Ingrid Seward admitted: "I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump."

"It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible," she continued.

"I know what he meant and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful.

"I wonder if Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally."

Ms Seward added: "Hopefully, they don’t bother and take it on the chin or make it a joke.

"But it was hurtful, but for those of us who aren't so crazy about Meghan, it was funny. But it was a bit sad, I think,” she concluded.

