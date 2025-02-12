Tony Armstrong seen enjoying beach day in Byron Bay

Tony Armstrong was spotted taking a refreshing dip at a beach in Byron Bay on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old ex-AFL star enjoyed a moment of solitude, strolling along the shoreline in vibrant, multi-colored board shorts as he dried off under the summer sun.

According to Daily Mail, he was sporting his signature mustache and accessorized with a gold necklace and bracelet on his right wrist.

After his swim, he was seen heading back to his car, loading his towel before departing the scenic coastal spot.

Moreover, his musician girlfriend, Rona Glynn-McDonald, was notably absent, as she is currently on tour for Laneway Festival, performing alongside major artists like Charli XCX and Clairo.

Despite their brief time apart, Armstrong recently showed his support for Rona, posting a heartfelt message on social media celebrating her national tour.

Furthermore, the couple, who made their relationship public in late 2023, continue to be going strong.