Selena Gomez dishes on her major plan for a comeback to music

Selena Gomez last released any kind of music as a standalone single titled 'Love On' on February 22, 2024

February 12, 2025

Selena Gomez  has dished on her major plans for a comeback to music in 2025.

During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Calm Down singer also candidly explained that she is “ready to just focus on” acting, after filming Emilia Pérez.

Gomez started her career as a child actress on the children show Barney & Friends and got fame for her role as Alex Russo in the fantasy-teen series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

She expressed gratitude while talking about the movie's teammates, "I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way.”

The Hollywood actress is starring in the French musical crime movie, Emilia Pérez, which garnered 13 Academy Award nominations.

Moreover, Gomez, who released her standalone single Love On in 2024, revealed her plans for her return to music as well, “It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this."

Before concluding, the 32-year-old actress shared, "The director just really trusted me and I was so grateful because I’ve gotten to show people that I am capable of doing more. I hope that this is just the beginning for me."

