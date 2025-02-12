Kate Middleton breaks silence after Kensington Palace clarification

Kate Middleton has broken her silence with an update about her latest Royal engagement after Kensington Palace addressed a recent on her fashion.

The Princess of Wales shared glimpses of her latest Royal engagement as she visited the HMP Styal’s Mother and Baby Unit.

In the post shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate could be seen interacting with babies and their mothers.

“A visit to HMP Styal’s Mother and Baby Unit learning about the vital role of strong, loving, and consistent relationships in a child’s early development,” the caption of the post read.

It added, “Run by @actionforchildrenuk the unit provides crucial support for new and expectant mothers in prison, helping to strengthen bonds and break cycles of reoffending.”

This comes after Kensington Palace addressed a recent report claiming that Kate plans to share less about her fashion to keep the public’s focus on her work.

In an article shared by The Sunday Times UK, a palace source claimed the Princess of Wales wants attention on important causes rather than her outfits.

“There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing,” the source told the outlet.

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.”

After backlash, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People Magazine that the comments were their own and not directly from Kate.

“Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits,” they stated.

The Place spokesperson added, “To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales.”