Prince Harry ‘desperate' to make American dream work amid Royal family's concerns

Kate Middleton reportedly concerned as ‘stubborn’ Prince Harry deals with issues in the US

February 12, 2025

Kate Middleton is reportedly concerned about Prince Harry as he is “desperate” to make his “American dream” work amid years-long feud with the Royal family.

According to Heat Magazine, the Princess of Wales is worried for the Duke of Sussex as he remains thousands of miles away from the UK, isolated from the life he once knew.

Speaking on Kate’s concerns for Harry, the source said Kate is worried that Harry lacks a strong support system in Montecito and is too proud and determined to admit any struggles.

“The fact Harry’s 6,000 miles away from the life he knows best, and that he doesn’t seem to have a lot of people to depend on over in Montecito, is very worrisome for Kate,” the insider said.

They added, “But he’s a proud and stubborn character who’s clearly desperate to make this American Dream of his work, as well as his marriage – in no small part so he can prove the doubters wrong.

“Kate and others who still care deeply about Harry just hope he’s not doing it at the expense of his own personal happiness.”

