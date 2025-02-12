Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star

Jordan LeVeck became social media star after she famously defended Taylor Swift last year when the singer was being criticized for appearing during football games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She was not widely known as a social media personality before her post about Taylor Swift went viral.

LeVeck did not have a significant public profile in the social media space before her post about Swift.

Her Facebook post thrust her into the spotlight due to the controversy around her post being shared without credit by another individual.

She is currently followed by thousands of people on Facebook and has over one million followers on TikTok.

Taylor Swift was on Sunday booed at Super Bowl 2025 game that her boyfriend's team Kansas City Chiefs lost.



