 
Geo News

Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star

Taylor Swift was receiving backlash when the woman came to her rescue

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star

Jordan LeVeck became social media star after she famously defended Taylor Swift last year when the singer was being criticized for appearing during football games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She was not widely known as a social media personality before her post about Taylor Swift went viral. 

LeVeck did not have a significant public profile in the social media space before her post about Swift.

Her Facebook post thrust her into the spotlight due to the controversy around her post being shared without credit by another individual. 

She is currently followed by thousands of people on Facebook and has over one million followers on TikTok.

Taylor Swift was on Sunday booed at Super Bowl 2025 game that her boyfriend's team Kansas City Chiefs lost.


Prince Harry talks about UK return with his Games
Prince Harry talks about UK return with his Games
'Proud' Cher takes big step in Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards romance
'Proud' Cher takes big step in Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards romance
Sam Asghari shares honest opinion on Britney Spears knife dance video
Sam Asghari shares honest opinion on Britney Spears knife dance video
Brother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother
Brother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother
Timothée Chalamet gets candid about his acting journey
Timothée Chalamet gets candid about his acting journey
Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle's presence at Invictus Games video
Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle's presence at Invictus Games
Alec Baldwin shares his love story about his wife
Alec Baldwin shares his love story about his wife
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal? video
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal?