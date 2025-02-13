Meghan Markle issued stark warning after returning to US

Meghan Markle has received a strong warning as the duchess has returned to US, leaving Prince Harry alone in Canada for Invictus Games.

The warning has come from a PR expert, who describes Meghan’s presence at the event in Canada with Harry as a "lose-lose situation".

PR expert Edward Coram James told the Mirror: "Meghan’s presence was always going to be a lose-lose situation — damned if she did, damned if she didn’t. But ultimately, it’s a distraction for many people.

"That said, from a PR standpoint, she handled it well. She was engaged but not overbearing, affectionate but not too performative. Still, she needs to recognise that no matter what she does, her critics will say she’s making it about herself."

Archie and Lilibet doting mom had been using her newly-launched Instagram handle to document her behind-the-scenes antics with competitors, the family of veterans and moments alongside Prince Harry.

Meghan is back in California to be with her children after spending time with Harry at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.