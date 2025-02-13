How Meghan Markle managed the rift with Kate Middleton during cancer comes out

Insight into Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s rift has just been revealed, especially how her cancer played into it.

Tom Quinn, a royal author and biographer spoke candidly about everything in his interview with Fabulous.

He started by admitting how ‘thrown’ the Sussexes fell when Kate announced her cancer diagnosis with the world, saying, “Kate‘s cancer diagnosis really threw Meghan and Harry.”

And even though “Meghan’s relationship with Kate was already beyond repair, but there was no way the shocking cancer diagnosis could be completely ignored.”

“The result? A very temporary truce that saw kind, if formal, messages of sympathy winging their way from California to Windsor.”

According to the author, a reach around through private channels was initiated after the fact, and wishes were sent to the Princess.

But “beyond those formal messages Kate and Meghan’s feud continues, but as they have nothing to do with each other it’s more about ice than fire.

After all, “Unforgiveable things have been said and cannot be unsaid.”

Before concluding the expert also revealed, “the messages of sympathy were strictly limited; there were no warm gossipy chit-chats by phone and once Kate was in remission the great icy silence descended once again.”