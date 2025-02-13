Prince Harry wishes Invictus Games to end

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, has expressed his hope that one day it is no longer needed.

Speaking with People Magazine at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on February 9.

He said, "I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going."

The youngest son of King Charles also expressed his excitement for the next edition in Birmingham UK in 2027.

Harry said, "I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back, to where it started, in just over a couple years."

Harry reflected on its 10th anniversary, saying, "It’s amazing how after 10 years that we’re still doing this, that we still need to do this. We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed, and the need is increasing, rather than reducing."

"So the fact that there will be a full cycle back in 2027 back to the U.K. is a place that I never thought we would be," Prince Harry added.