Photo: Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage takes shocking turn after 2025 Grammy's drama?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly decided to part ways with each other.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the controversial is set to end the series of their racy outings and posts as they have called it quits.

A tipster told the outlet that the 47-year-old musician and his Aussie wife Censori are broken up and "plan to divorce."

More details about this shock move are yet to be revealed. Multiple reports greenlighted their divorce recently. One even claimed that the singer has failed to impress the Australian beauty in the bedroom.

However, a tipster from Heatworld put these claims to rest by mentioning, “Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in their marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges.”

“Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant as soon as possible,” since “he’s always wanted more kids.”

Later, a new source also tipped that "dragging” Bianca “to Japan left her very lonely. The worst part is he kept telling her it would just be another week."

They claimed, "Anytime she complained he’d promise they were leaving and then go back on it. She complained to friends [that] she felt as though she was being held hostage so that tells you a lot about where her head is at."

"Spending this kind of money on a house right now was not in his plan, he’s 100 percent doing it for Bianca," the third source claimed.