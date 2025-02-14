Photo: Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are reportedly not really close friends.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Anna is considering distancing herself from the It Ends With Us actress as she wants no part in Blake’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

A source even claimed that Anna has been seeing studio execs to order to get advice about handling the press tour and if she can "distance herself" from Ryan Reynold’s wife, who has also gotten “mean” label.

For those unversed, Blake and Anna star together in the upcoming sequel, Another Simple Favor.

Speaking of their projects together, the insider declared, "These movies are basically all Anna and Blake have in common.”

“They have a working relationship, by no means a close friendship or bond,” they claimed.

"Last-minute talks are underway with execs as Anna would prefer to distance herself from Blake going forward," the insider concluded.

This report comes after claims that “Taylor is seriously reconsidering her friendship with Blake”

Moreover, a previous source said of the girlfriend of Travis Kelce that “ she is actively in damage control right now.”

As for the Justin Baldoni lawsuit, the source established that Taylor Swift thinks “the whole drama with Justin has spiralled out of control.”