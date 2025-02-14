Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice

Colman Domingo has revealed the advice Denzel Washington gave him about handling award season.

For the unversed, Domingo is the first actor to get Best Actor Oscar nominations two years in a row after Washington, who was nominated for Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq. in 2017 and 2018.

The 55-year-old actor was nominated last year for Rustin and this year for Sing Sing and as he goes through another awards season, he remembers what Washington said to him more than five years ago.

Conversing with PEOPLE, Domingo shared, “He [Washington] said, ‘You know, Colman. A lot of times, for a long time, you think it's about the awards. Then you start winning all the awards. And you'll realize at some point it's not about the awards, it's about the reward.’”

The Euphoria star added, “The acknowledgement, the awards are great stuff, but it's the reward of doing good work and making good work happen, and figuring that out for yourself."

Expanding on this, he quipped, “So I think he knew the territory that I was leaning into and he wanted to remind me what it's actually about.”

“I love the idea of being feted and winning these awards, and being acknowledged is so fantastic and wonderful, because it gives you more fuel to keep doing what you're doing. But it is about the reward,” Domingo concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.