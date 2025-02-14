Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'

Kanye West and his wife Bianca have denied split rumors, reported the Mirror US.

According to the publication, a spokesperson for the couple said, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together."

They said, "announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track."

According to The Mirror US they approached Kanye’s team for comment but didn't write if they received any response from the rapper.

The denial came after a report said that Kanye West and Censori are allegedly heading for divorce just 11 days after her naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet.

According to Daily Mail, "It’s thought that they have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5 million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022."

Citing a source close to the rapper, the publication reported that the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

The Daily Mail report said that Censori is understood to be staying at their $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles for now.