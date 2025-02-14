Meghan Markle looking odd in new public appearance as ‘cringe factor' skyrockets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to part ways, in a professional manner has once again been lauded, given how her influencer debut was taken.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made note of things in her new chat with Fox News Digital.

This conversation found her to be pretty candid in her observation into the divide the couple’s started.

In Ms Chard’ eyes, “Prince Harry appears far more relaxed and happy when working on his own.”

And in comparison, “when he appears at events with Meghan, he seems nervous.”

“Maybe this is his protective side kicking in, although he allows Meghan to take center stage. [But] this is where things go slightly pear-shaped,” Ms Chard noted while looking into their Invictus Games appearance.

After all, while its obvious that “Meghan loves the limelight,” sadly “the public is not keen on the recurring pattern of the ‘Meghan: Me, Myself and I’ show’.”

“Maybe… Meghan sees herself as an entertainment powerhouse,” the commentator wondered as well at one point. If so “[She] could work toward a production for the good of others and encourage others to take the lead role.”

Even right now the attempts at revamps are becoming visible and Ms Chard feels, “Meghan Markle views herself as a champion of compassion and may well feel she is a kind, generous soul teaching the world to be kind,” ever since her Instagram debut.

“But quite frankly, her new video feels distinctly inauthentic and odd,” with “an air of cringe factor.”

“Some may also perceive the footage as the beginning of Meghan the influencer until you listen to the narrative and realize Meghan has managed to spin a private story into her PR platform.”

This led the commentator to note, “This is another self-indulgent attempt to stay relevant,” before signing off because “receiving a signed Billie Eilish package is surely a drop in the ocean in comparison to your house being burnt to cinders due to the LA fires.”