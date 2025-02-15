Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco plan to have THIS tradition at their wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared one fun wedding tradition they will definitely perform on their big day.

The pair got candid about their wedding plans in a recent conversation with Interview Magazine.

Despite Gomez being a Christian, the singer and her Jewish fiance will perform a joyous Jewish tradition on their future nuptials called hora.

When inquired whether they will incorporate hora in their wedding Blanco confirmed, "Of course we will."

For those unversed, it is a Jewish tradition in which the bride and groom along with the guest dance in a circular movement, and the guest lifts the newlyweds in the air while they are seated on their chairs.

The Calm Down singer will definitely love to have Hora on her big day, however, she has no plans to convert into a Jew.

"I don’t think I’ll be doing that," Gomez noted about changing her religion. "Not that it’s bad."

The music producer also showed support for his fiance's decision and shared how they will navigate their future blended family.

"No. We want our kids to have both of our values, both of our morals and hopefully when we mix them up in a pot they’ll—" Blanco said with Gomez ending, "Turn out good."