Lily Collins marks Valentine's Day with loved up photo

Lily Collins is embracing her life as a new mom this Valentine's Day.

The Emily in Paris star, 35, marked her celebration with a cosy family photo featuring herself with her husband Charlie McDowell, 41, and their baby Tove.

The cuddly photo of the baby and the new parents also included their family dog snuggling in.

"I truly can’t imagine feeling more love. Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…" Collins wrote in her caption.

The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate. They took the announcement to Instagram at the end of January.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” Collins wrote in a joint Instagram announcement shared with her husband.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” the caption continued.

Collins and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021.