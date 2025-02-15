Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail

Rihanna’s children's father, A$AP Rocky, faces up to 24 years in jail if convicted, but the billionaire pop icon reportedly will not let it happen on her watch.



In a case dated back to 2021, the Everyday rapper allegedly injured ex-close friend Terell near a Hollywood street corner.

The fire reportedly came from a semiautomatic weapon, which invited the two felony counts of assault against him.

Reports say the 36-year-old rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – could land in jail if convicted.

Here, the Grammy winner enters the picture, as sources told RadarOnline that she is "pouring money into his legal defence" to spring him.

"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands, but she's not even blinking," the tipster tattled, noting that the Work hitmaker has a net worth of over a billion dollars.

"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one," the bird chirped.

Insiders also shared that rumour has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

Since 2012, Rihanna and A$AP have been close friends, but their friendship turned into a romance in 2020. The pair has two kids.