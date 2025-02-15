The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, represented King Charles at events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Dresden during the Second World War, said a royal family statement referring to the aerial strikes on the capital of the German state of Saxony.

The Duke of Kent is the Patron of the Dresden Trust (Daniel Schieferdecker), Charity with focus on intercultural exchange, since 1993.

The Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a speech in German at an event.

H said, “We are gathered here today to commemorate the terrible destruction and loss of life 80 years ago. In addition to the grief we feel in our hearts, we also look back on 30 years of reconciliation and growing friendship between Britain and the people of Dresden.”

The royal family said, "His Royal Highness has long supported British-German reconciliation efforts and has visited Dresden on many occasions. In 2015, The Duke was honoured with the Dresden Internation Peace Prize during the 70th anniversary commemoration for his contribution to the reconciliation efforts."







