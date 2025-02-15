Photo: Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s feud is reportedly not ending anytime soon.

The couple has finally ended their divorce after eight years of a vicious court battle. Nonetheless, the two A-listed stars are reportedly putting hurdles in each other’s way.

After her Oscars snub for Maria, Angelina Jolie has reportedly blamed Brad Pitt for this major miss, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that the mother of six “is sure that being totally passed over is Brad's work."

“She believed this would be the role that would return her to the top of the Hollywood heap," the source added.

Moreover, the source addressed that Angelina considered the musical to be her "career defining role" and hoped to make a major comeback with this flick.

Speaking of their split, the tipster confided, "Angie feels that Brad purposely tried to make her look like the bad guy in their breakup.”

“And she's convinced his smear campaign worked," the source even remarked in conclusion.