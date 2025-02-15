Top star agent calls Blake Lively 'good' while Justin Baldoni 'bad'

It appears in a legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively; everyone is taking a side.



So, in the latest, Ari Emanuel, top star agent, called the husband-wife duo "good" while It Ends With Us star/director as a "bad" person.

Appearing at Freakonomics Radio Live, Stephen Dubner asked the head of the WME talent agency about his views on the feud.

“It is a ***** up, bad situation with what Bologna … Baldoni … whatever his name is … is doing,” he said.

“Until I fired him,” the 63-year-old said referring to the dropping of Justin after Blake’s lawsuit. “It’s not really fair. I’ve known Ryan and Blake for over a decade. They’re really incredible people. In Hollywood, they have been incredibly successful."

"People work with them, they’ve never had any bad mojo out there or treated people badly. They are charitable — we help them with their foundation — they’ve given tons of money away.”

“If what is alleged in her lawsuit [and] what happened on social media [in terms of Baldoni allegedly planting negative stories about the actress] is true," he continued.

"Just because she complained to the studio that things were unhealthy on the set, and that he was director and this man [Jamey Heath] was the producer, and they did to her what is being alleged, they’re really bad people. I know Blake, I know Ryan, they’re good people," Ari concluded.