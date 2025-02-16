Rihanna pays ASAP Rocky Valentine's Day tribute amid trial

Rihanna is keeping the romance alive this Valentine's Day even as her partner ASAP Rocky faces court.

The singer took to Instagram and X with a throwback video of the couple walking the streets of Paris.

"Get u a valentine that still writes love letters," Rihanna captioned the post.

In the video, the couple dressed up in matching camo jackets as they rested on the floor of a hotel, presumably outside their room.

The following clip showed the mom-of-two bent over with the back of her pants revealing the text "Be Dumb" as Rocky smacked her from behind. Other clips showed the couple walking down the Parisian streets.

The throwback video comes at a time Rocky is facing trial in Los Angeles.

In a recent visit to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Diamonds songstress got confronted by protesters as she showed up in python boots after previously wearing fur coats to several hearings.

"What kind of person would wear fur in 2025?" they criticised her.

Rihanna ignored the question and the unidentified man became even more aggressive as he yelled, "Shame on you. You are an evil human being! Animals are skinned alive."

The Umbrella songstress, who has appeared in the courtroom to support Rocky a total of five times, shares her sons RZA, two, and Riot, one, with the rapper.

At one of the hearings, Rocky was joined by his kids as well where Rihanna told the toddlers to "wish daddy good luck."

Rocky then leaned in to kiss the songstress as well as his children before re-entering the courtroom.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to LA following a trip to Barbados with Rihanna.

He is now facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon but has pleaded not guilty.