Prince Harry facing a desperate situation as credibility starts unravelling

An expert has just come forward to allege that Prince Harry seems perplexed over having himself branded ‘safe’ from deportation, because he allegedly needed it to “revive their waning influence.”

Lee Cohen is the royal commentator who made this allegation against Prince Harry, in his piece for GB News.

The piece began by noting, “By withholding legal action, Trump denied the Sussexes a controversy they desperately needed to revive their waning influence.”

Thus, “Without a crisis to exploit, they are left with nothing but their own unravelling credibility.”

Mr Cohen didn’t end there either but went on to add, “With their whingeing and wokery so out of fashion and their public image in freefall, it’s difficult to imagine the Sussexes regaining traction in Trump’s America.”

Effectively “by choosing the diplomatic high road, Trump has simultaneously protected the Special Relationship while channelling the global public’s disdain for the ‘troubling’ self-promoter who caused so much strain for her husband’s family.”

And before signing off he also slipped in a little warning for Meghan as well and admitted, “As for President Trump’s latest verbal broadside against her, one thing is certain—he’s just getting warmed up.”