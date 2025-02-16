 
Geo News

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas cozy up night before Valentine's day

Tom Cruise enjoys night out with Ana de Armas ahead of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas cozy up night before Valentines day
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas cozy up night before Valentine's day

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas had a special night out together a day before Valentine’s Day.

The two Hollywood stars were spotted together in London on Thursday, as reported by DailyMail.

The photos shared by the outlet showcased the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Blonde star chatting with fans and posing for the photos together before they got into a taxi together.

Ana looked casual but stylish in jeans, a black top and a matching jacket. Meanwhile Tom donned a navy-blue suit jacket, matching pants, and a beige button-down shirt.

While the nature of the duo’s outing is not clear yet, it is worth mentioning that both actors have spoken about each other in the past.

Ana praised Tom in an interview with USA Today previously for doing his own stunts, admitting that she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet. But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing."

On the professional front, Ana de Armas recently starred in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, while Tom Cruise is preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on May 23.

Dave Chappelle faces censorship in 'SNL'
Dave Chappelle faces censorship in 'SNL'
Katie Price makes stylish appearance with JJ Slater
Katie Price makes stylish appearance with JJ Slater
George Clooney's wife Amal steps into a new chapter
George Clooney's wife Amal steps into a new chapter
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry's Canada trip
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional statement amid Harry's Canada trip
'Captain America: Brave New World' targets $100M opening weekend
'Captain America: Brave New World' targets $100M opening weekend
'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan argues importance of 'good guys' in TV shows
'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan argues importance of 'good guys' in TV shows
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement on Valentine's Day
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement on Valentine's Day
Lady Gaga, Cher stuns fans with their glam at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Lady Gaga, Cher stuns fans with their glam at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary