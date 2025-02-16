Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas cozy up night before Valentine's day

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas had a special night out together a day before Valentine’s Day.

The two Hollywood stars were spotted together in London on Thursday, as reported by DailyMail.

The photos shared by the outlet showcased the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Blonde star chatting with fans and posing for the photos together before they got into a taxi together.

Ana looked casual but stylish in jeans, a black top and a matching jacket. Meanwhile Tom donned a navy-blue suit jacket, matching pants, and a beige button-down shirt.

While the nature of the duo’s outing is not clear yet, it is worth mentioning that both actors have spoken about each other in the past.

Ana praised Tom in an interview with USA Today previously for doing his own stunts, admitting that she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet. But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing."

On the professional front, Ana de Armas recently starred in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, while Tom Cruise is preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on May 23.